Megan Fox confirms that she drinks blood from her partner, Machine Gun Kelly, for rituals

Megan fox has stayed away from the big screen and major movie releases since transformers Y Jennifer’s Body (slasher that slipped into our list of the best of the genre). But now the actress is once again sneaking into a titanic production with The Mercenaries 4feature film that serve as farewell for Sylvester Stallone and what has shown his poster at the recent CinemaCon.

But Fox’s return has been accompanied by news that has set the media and networks on fire. It seems that the actress and her current partner, Machine Gun KellyThey drink each other’s blood for rituals. The model and artist has wanted to make it clear that they are only a few drops and that it is far from a show like Count Dracula releasing spurts of blood everywhere. But although they have wanted to make that point, it is still something strange that has not been missed. Glamor has been the original medium who has managed to capture this Fox moment.

It is only done on specific occasions

“It’s just a few drops, and yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.

the superstar right now he’s in the spotlight on Twitter and, if you check out the social network that was just acquired by Elon Musk, you will find a lot of tweets that refer to this curious custom that the actress follows with her partner. In any case, we will see it soon in The Mercenaries 4 resuming her career as an actress. We will see what role she develops and how she deals with some of the most veteran actors on the action scene such as Jason Statham.