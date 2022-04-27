Megan Fox Believes She ‘Made’ Machine Gun Kelly By Manifesting It When She Was 4 – Entertainment Open

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Megan Fox said she has been manifesting her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly since she was 4 years old.

“I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I did,” the actress told Glamour.

Fox said she questions how the singer would have turned out if it wasn’t for her.

More than 3 million people read Morning Brew; you should too Load Something is loading. Email Address By clicking “Sign Up”, you agree to receive marketing emails from Insiders, as well as other partner offers, and agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Megan Fox believes she created her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly by manifesting him when she was a little girl, the actress told Glamor on Tuesday.

“It’s literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four years old,” the 35-year-old told the magazine, adding, “I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I did him.”

The Tennessee-born star continued, “My thoughts and intentions made him the person he is, who knows what he would look like or be like if it wasn’t for me. .»

Kelly and Fox met while filming “Midnight in the Switchgrass.” Emma McIntyre/Staff/Getty Images

Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, met in 2020 as co-stars in Randall Emmett’s crime thriller “Midnight in the Switchgrass.”

The “body of Jennifer” The actress said that she could not identify a compelling reason for wanting to be in the film, but she knew that she “had to do it”. When she got to the reading table, there was only one character that hadn’t been cast.

“I asked, ‘Who was playing that character?’ And they said, ‘Oh, it’s Machine Gun Kelly.’ And I knew the name, but I didn’t know it, so I looked it up and said, ‘Oh, I’m going to get in a lot of trouble,'” he told Glamour.

Fox and Kelly at the Barstool 500 party. Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Kelly said she signed on to film “Midnight in the Switchgrass” in Puerto Rico solely because she wanted to be in scenes with Fox on a December 2021 episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

The actress told Glamor that she believed her story, explaining that “even the day before, she was basically trying to leave the movie and her best friend, Rook, her drummer, and then also her manager, Ashleigh, were like, ‘But your scenes are with Megan Fox. And he was like, ‘Fuck it! I’ll get on the plane.”

Their trailers were next to each other on set, the couple explained during a joint interview on “Give Them Lala… With Randall” in July 2020. Kelly said she would regularly wait outside her station to “glimpse an eye contact.” » with Fox.

“She would have to get out of her car,” the “Bloody Valentine” singer said, adding, “There were like five steps between the car and the trailer. I just sat there and hope.”

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox arrive at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

At the time of filming, Fox was still married to Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children. The “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor confirmed her split in May 2020 after Fox was seen spending time with his co-star off set.

She officially filed for divorce from Green in November of that year.

Kelly proposed to Fox in February, a month before her and Green’s divorce was finalized.

The couple have yet to confirm a wedding date and location, Kelly said on a February episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

The “Emo Girl” singer, who shares a daughter with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon, explained that they are still “trying to find a place” where they can build a “red river” and make their “goth” vision a reality. “Megan Fox believes she ‘made’ Machine Gun Kelly stating it when she was 4 years old” />

Subscribe to push notifications



