Megan Fox and the totally transparent dress she wore on Instagram

The actress Megan fox was the protagonist of the cover of the magazine Glamor UK Y dazzled with the outfits of the photoshoot.

She posed prone for the cameras dressed in an incredible transparent dress designed by the renowned and talented Iris VanHerper. The garment had abstract lines while ruching in some areas, showing off her toned figure from exercise.

completed the look with lilac heels to match the set and makeup where the highlighter was the protagonist as it settled on her cheekbones and eyelids.

Other of his outfits consisted of a lace dress with long sleeves and a high neck that also contributed to the transparency trend. For the cover, a top and a skirt made up of flower petals were chosen.

Megan fox, 35, insisted that clothing is not only about sexuality, but about expressing personality despite others calling you “weird or different.” And she wants to pass this on to her children, because one of them (Noah, 9 years old) sometimes choose to wear dresses.

“I bought a bunch of books that went into these things and went into the full spectrum of what this is. Some of the books are written by transgender children and are about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothes however you want. And that doesn’t even have to have anything to do with your sexuality,” she noted.

“I have a son who suffers. So it worries me because I wish humanity wasn’t like that,” he said. Megan fox noting that Noah is often teased by other kids at school for wearing dresses, though he added that he “doesn’t mind” being teased.

Megan Fox confirms she drank Machine Gun Kelly’s blood

Megan fox is about to marry the rapper Machine Gun Kelly and confirmed to Glamor what they drank each other’s blood by committing; they don’t just carry it in a vial around their neck.

“Yes. People imagine us with glasses like in Game of Thrones, but it’s only a few drops. Sometimes we consume each other’s blood just for ritual purposes,” he confessed.

the star of transformers he says he reads tarot cards, likes astrology and does physical meditations. “I do rituals on new moons and full moons and all these things,” he notes.

The musician uploaded the video of the engagement ring to instagram and wrote: “Yes, in this life and in all lives. Under the same branches under which we fell in love, I brought her back to ask her to marry me.”

The ring is valued at $500,000 and includes an emerald, birthstone of Megan foxand a diamond, the stone of Machine Gun Kelly. The two gemstones are set in two magnetic bands of thorns that come together “like two halves of the same soul forming the dark heart that is our love,” noted Gun Kelly.

The rapper added that the ring has “thorn” jewels, so if Megan Fox takes it off, she will feel pain. “The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts. Love is pain!”