mass deactivations following announcement of acquisition of Elon Musk

Twitter saw a high rate of unsubscribes and large fluctuations in the number of followers of some of the most followed profiles on the platform. in the days when Elon Musk closed a $ 44 million deal to acquire the social media giant.

According to reports from NCB News, the number of followers of highly followed accounts such as those of Barack Obama, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift has dropped by hundreds of thousands. Obama, who is the most followed profile with 131.7 million followers, has seen a drop of 300,000 since Monday. Katy Perry, who has 108.8 million followers, has lost 200,000 in these days.

Twitter usually cleans the platform of bots and fake accounts that can affect the number of followers. But the company confirmed to NBC News that the recent declines have been “organic” not automatic. Means that hundreds of thousands of users have voluntarily deactivated their accounts.

Conversely, followers of politicians and right-wing personalities have seen strong increases since Musk’s announcement, NBC News reports. Controversial Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has seen a surge of 100,000 followers and Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro has gained 90,000 since Monday.

The deactivations reflect the fear on the part of many users that Elon Musk’s “maximalist” approach to freedom of expression could result in changes in the moderation of the platform’s content and less stringent policies regarding abuse, political extremism and the return of banned users.

“My intuition tells me that having a reliable and widely inclusive public platform is extremely important for the future of civilization. I’m not interested in the economic aspectsMusk said at a TED meeting in Vancouver on April 14.



