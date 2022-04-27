Marko Música showed his emotion because Britney Spears posted a video of his daughter Love

The famous singer accompanied the message with a video of a very flirtatious baby with a gown and glasses, adding that it is nothing more and nothing less than the daughter of the Creole artist Marko Pérez, little Love.





Venezuelan influencer Marko was moved when Britney Spears reposted a video of her daughter.

The Princess of pop 40 years old, a few weeks ago revealed that she is in the sweet wait with her fiancé, fitness trainer Sam Asghari, for this reason she announced this week through her social networks that she would take a break from digital platforms to attend your pregnancy quietly.

The famous singer accompanied the message with a video of a very flirtatious baby with a gown and glasses, adding that it is nothing more and nothing less than the daughter of the Creole artist Marko Pérez, little Love.

Next, the artist could not contain the emotion and shared the fact through all his social networks, adding «@britneyspears UPLOADED THE VIDEO OF MY DAUGHTER. that was a photo session of @lachiquiamor when she was 3 months old ».

The singer has not announced the gender of the baby, however this could indicate that she would be expecting her first girl, remembering that she already has her children Sean and Jayden with her ex, Kevin Federline.

