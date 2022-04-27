Mark Wahlberg calls 18.5 million followers on Instagram to pray the Rosary

“I am receiving many messages from people who pray every day and find peace”

American actor Mark Wahlberg, who is openly Catholic and has just finished playing the lead role in the film Father Stu (Father Stu’s Miracle), about a former boxer who becomes a Catholic priest, has urged his more than 18.5 million Instagram followers to pray, especially the Rosary.





The star has teamed up with the Catholic app halloween, one of the most popular in the United States in the category of religious applications. Wahlberg recites all the mysteries of the Holy Rosary, as well as the traditional Anima Christi prayer and an invocation to the Holy Spirit. The application also offers its users a series of audio files from the film Father Stu.

On the rosary experience, Mark Wahlberg commented:

“I receive many messages from people who pray every day and find peace, especially wonderful messages about praying the Rosary with me.”

It is when the actor takes the opportunity to invite the millions of his followers on Instagram to “remain united in prayer” and pray the Rosary with him in the app.