Margot Robbie is Barbie in the movie with Ryan Gosling, first photo and release date

Waiting to see the movie about Barbie and Ken, out of July 21, 2023, Warner Bros has released the first image of Margot Robbie as the iconic doll, who in the film will be accompanied by Ryan Gosling.

Margot Robbie from Harley Quinn to Barbie girl. Fans of the genre can’t wait to sit in the cinema (the film will be released exclusively in theaters) to witness the revival of the iconic doll in an unprecedented film version. After months of rumors, now there is an official date for the new film with Ryan Gosling as the unforgettable Kenwritten and directed by Greta Gerwig. A romantic comedy that is a triumph of pink, the details of which are still unpublished, if not for the location: the inevitable Malibu dream home.

When the Barbie and Ken movie comes out

Out of the July 21, 2023, only in the cinema. The title is still unreleased. American director Greta Gerwig, who in 2019 directed Little Women with Emma Watson, is working on the film that recreates the imagery of the human Barbie in her candid and immaculate life in a shining Malibu. It will be interesting to understand what the plot will develop and if the story will plumb the even darker depths of the sugary life of a protagonist embodied, in all her aesthetic canons, by the actress. Oscar nominee Margot Robbie which is also its producer. In the all-star film, in addition to Ryan Googlingthey will figure Will Ferrell And Simu LiuMarvel stars, as well as Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera and Emma Mackey.

The first photo of Margot Robbie as Barbie

It is on the occasion of the CinemaCon in progress at Caesar Palace in Las Vegas these days, some previews of the most anticipated film productions of the next seasons have been released. Warner Bros has seized the ball to start satisfying the curiosity of fans who have been waiting, since the announcement in 2019, for the release of the Barbie-inspired film. So here is the first photo of the scene with the protagonist Margot Robbie immortalized in the sports car, complete with a bouffant hairstyle and a blue scarf in her hair.