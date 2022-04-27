Margot Robbie becomes Barbie: Reveal image of new film about the famous doll

ANDThis Tuesday details were revealed about the barbie live action movie and the Australian Margot Robbie to embody the iconic Mattel doll that from 1959 to the present has been one of the most emblematic toys.

“Whatever you’re thinking about it, we’re going to give you something totally different that you didn’t even know you wanted.“, assure margot robbie In an interview.

This Tuesday, the company Warner Brothers through his social networks, not only did he reveal a first glimpse of Margot Robbie as Barbie and one of the custom cars that will appear in the film, but also added the release date, which will be July 21, 2023.

And although there is still little more than a year to see this film of the iconic Mattel doll, robby ensure that this function “comes with a lot of luggage“.

Since the famous actress who played Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad and Jane Porter in The Legend of Tarzan, will be accompanied by a first class cast, with Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell on stage.

Gosling will give life in this film to KenBarbie’s famous boyfriend, while Ferrell being a CEO of a toy company.

In the creative part, Greta Gerwig to be the director and in charge of making Barbie’s live action a success, in the same way her husband, Noah Baumbach, will be a co-writer of the film with her.

Other cast members include Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey and America Ferrera, whose lead role will be revealed later.

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that the comedian Amy Schumer was previously chosen as the protagonist, however, she left the role of Barbie due to “creative differences” and left the way clear for Margot Robbie to play the Mattel doll.