Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken in the new film of the iconic doll

“You can be whatever you want to be”astronaut, president, veterinarian, doctor, Barbie She has fulfilled her dreams and done everything unimaginable in heels, with a perfect smile and without losing style. under the toy brand mattel, the wife of one of the founders called Ruth Handler created the iconic doll in 1959 seeing his daughter Barbara (hence the name Barbie) play with paper dolls.

Barbie It quickly became one of the favorite toys of girls and also a worthy collector’s item, and although its stories have made it into a large number of movies, no one has ever been made. live actionuntil now.

margot robbie will be in charge of embodying Barbie in the new movie Warner Bros Pictures. This was announced by the actress in the CinemaConan event that is taking place in Las Vegas, where the first image of the actress as the doll was also released, a role that fits her perfectly.