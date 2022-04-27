Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken in the new film of the iconic doll
“You can be whatever you want to be”astronaut, president, veterinarian, doctor, Barbie She has fulfilled her dreams and done everything unimaginable in heels, with a perfect smile and without losing style. under the toy brand mattel, the wife of one of the founders called Ruth Handler created the iconic doll in 1959 seeing his daughter Barbara (hence the name Barbie) play with paper dolls.
Barbie It quickly became one of the favorite toys of girls and also a worthy collector’s item, and although its stories have made it into a large number of movies, no one has ever been made. live actionuntil now.
margot robbie will be in charge of embodying Barbie in the new movie Warner Bros Pictures. This was announced by the actress in the CinemaConan event that is taking place in Las Vegas, where the first image of the actress as the doll was also released, a role that fits her perfectly.
The story tells the life of a doll who finds herself living in barbie land and is kicked out into the real world for not being perfect enough. In addition to Margotthe film will also star Ryan Gosling, who will give life to his partner, Ken.
Apparently the release date is already set for the next July 21, 2023. In the CinemaConthe protagonist of “Birds of prey” introduced the new production and expressed: “Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication during childhood; it also empowers children to imagine themselves in aspirational roles, from princess to president”.
Among the main cast of “Barbie” they find each other America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Kingsley Ben AdirRHea Perlman Y Simu Liuall under the direction of Greta Gerwigwho wrote the script with his partner, the filmmaker Noah Baumbach in 2019.