‘Mare of Easttown’, a miniseries starring Kate Winslet, is rated as one of the best by specialists and fans | Television | Entertainment

Positive. This is how critics have positioned themselves with respect to the miniseries Mare of Easttownstarring Kate Winslet and broadcast on HBO.

“When she’s at her best, the show leaves room for Winslet to give a performance that isn’t flashy, but instead encourages doubts, insecurities and worries,” says Daniel D’Addario of Variety.

“Essentially, Mare of Easttown is the story of a fierce and ordinary heroine, beautifully acted. There are no wigs, no makeup. You don’t need them (…)”, points out Caryn James, of BBC.

“Beyond the brilliant work of the protagonist, the miniseries gives other very good performances (…). The cast is immense and includes many adolescents who range from the purest innocence to the most extreme evil”, says Diego Batlle, from otroscines.com.

Mare of Easttown places the viewer in a small town in Pennsylvania, where Mary Sheehan (Winslet) “investigates the murder of a community member while dealing with his personal problems and finds that everything he once believed to be true is beginning to unravel.”

“Since the start of the series it had been clear that Mare is a character who carries a trauma that prevents her from really moving on with her life. That is something that to a certain extent she could put aside thanks to her work, but that did not stop her from threatening to eat her from within her and turn her into a living dead, ”reviews www.espinof.com.

In addition to the good comments for the miniseries by specialists, social network users also rated it as “very good” or “excellent series.”

“The best series of the year. It’s been a while since I loved a performance like Kate Winslet’s,” said user @germanbaudino on the Instagram account of HBO.

Julianne Nicholson, Evan Peters, Jean Smart, Guy Pearce, David Denman, among other actors, also participate in the cast of the seven-episode production.

The miniseries premiered on April 18 and the last episode was broadcast on Sunday, May 30. It is directed by Craig Zobel and created by Brad Ingelsby. (AND)