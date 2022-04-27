Man pretends to be Bono from U2 to eat for free at a restaurant… they believe him!

Dining with a celebrity or celebrity It is something that many dream of, but if we are realistic it is practically impossible. Above all, because they almost always bring a complex security team that takes care of them from fanatics like Yolanda Saldivar or any other situation that may occur that implies your discomfort. And well, free dining at a place is practically unlikely for any mortal.

However, apparently a man broke these light “rules”, since he decided to characterize himself as Bono, the lead singer of the band U2 to show up to eat at a restaurant, but not an exclusive one, quite the opposite. It was an establishment dedicated to Tex-Mex food, called ‘Mi Cocina’, located in the city of Dallas, Texas. When the diner entered, the owners noticed that someone extremely famous had decided to sit down to eat at their place.

As it would have happened to anyone, they excited and at the end of their meal, they decided to ask him to have a Photo with them, so he agreed and then left, after the place had invited him for food and they decided to share his photo on their social networks, but it was then that other users noticed something strange, so they began to say that it was an impersonator of the singer of Irish origin.

Was it or wasn’t it Bono?

And it seems that it was a very good imitator of the interpreter of With or without you, who decided to see the deception through to the end and then left gratefully, well fed and without any suspicion, until the owners of the establishment shared their “magic moment” in Facebook, with the caption “You never know who you’ll meet in this place! We hope you enjoyed your time at My kitchen, Bond. Greetings!”

The owners of the place received a lot of ridicule and criticism for having fallen for this game. However, the subject “does give the cat” and only someone very expert could notice the difference. Some of the criticisms that could be read on his page were: “Bono’s sixth cousin on his mother’s side”, “Thanks for the laughs. They are so dumb”, “Not even close”, “Did they give you free chips with salsa?” or “I met him in 2014 at a church. It’s very obvious it’s not him.”

The event occurred approximately 2 weeks ago and although it was not the original Bono, it did attract attention and now many of us know a Tex-Mex restaurant, which by the way looks very good in Dallas, Texas. It should be noted that the idea of ​​thinking that Bono walks the streets of the world is not very far-fetched either, since Paul David Hewson (Bono’s real name) has been spotted on the street more than once. In 2013 and 2018 he went out to sing Christmas carols on the streets of Dublin and in 2015 U2 sang in the New York Subway. So don’t lose hope, friends of My kitchen, in one of those and the original arrives.