Make up your eyelashes with tweezers like Selena Gomez

How to do eye makeup: the ultimate tricks

All the makeup trends of 2022

Selena Gomez She has become an absolute queen of beauty, and not only because she belongs to the universe of celebrities with their own makeup brands, but also, since her Rare Beauty line is already trusted by thousands of experts in this field around the world. . But another of the things that have positioned Selena as a “makeup” muse for her fans have been the tricks that she shares on her social networks, such as, for example, the last one, that she has to do with something What we are all looking for: show off XXL eyelashes.

We are always investigating to know which are the best mascaras and we follow step by step all the ‘tips’ recommended by those who know the most about the subject, but have you ever thought about what is the best mascara?The best way to do lower lash makeup? These may seem secondary, but a good application of mascara on them is capable of achieving a heart attack look. And Selena Gomez is fully aware of it. Therefore, she has shown a trick in TikTok that it is very likely that you did not know, and that will leave you amazed. Press ‘play’ on the video in which the artist shows her makeup routine and waits for her to get to the lash part:

This content is imported from TikTok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Yes, yes, it is as you are seeing it. Selena Gomez does use of tweezers to make up the lower lashes. The result is great and only it’s all about taking a bit of color from the mascara brush and applying it to your lower lashes in sections. Clumping down a bunch of hairs and adding a bit of mascara tint to it will have a wonderful effect. But yes: be very careful not to put the tweezers inside your eye!

Natalie Arroyo

Natalia Arroyo is a news, beauty and fashion editor at Cosmopolitan.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io