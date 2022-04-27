Luisa Etxenike – What to Read

Perhaps the literary mantra of our time is the praise of the elusive. There have been few authors who have cultivated it and they are not without reason. Perhaps the one who has done it best recently is Miguel Ángel Hernández in The Pain of Others. There it is said that literature is pursuing something without ever catching it, simply flying over it permanently. And, in this continuous search, the literary fact itself is found. Likewise, JR Moheringer speaks of having it or not having it, referring to the “gift” of knowing how to search, not of the talent itself, in his work recently made into a film by George Clooney, The Bar of Great Expectations. Perhaps in a hundred years the paradigms will have changed and the intangible involved in creating will not seem so mysterious, ethereal or attractive. However, today it is more necessary than ever to claim it.

We live under a great mediatic noise. Every week a handful of supposed masterpieces appear, the exercise of literary criticism is practically banished from our field and, if it exists, it has become a coda of publishing promotion. Well, in this slippery context, it is worth keeping an eye on the work of a series of small and medium-sized publishing houses that are making an effort to break the prevailing dynamic. Probably they will never make a fortune, but they build catalogs to be proud of, because they like it more or less, their parameters are strictly literary. Cruzar el agua by Luisa Etxenike is an example of a small novel, but deeply lyrical and full of discoveries. This is not an empty statement, since the text is riddled with sentences such as “it is easy to associate sincerity and defeat”, whose echoes remind us of the statements of the great Jules Renard, without going any further.

Etxenike has a unique ability to trap us in minor mysteries, of those that populate common existence (not addictive as they would say in other places, but emotional). In a few pages and many feelings, she gives voice to a Colombian immigrant whose son cannot speak and whose employer is a blind dressmaker. However, and although the plots count, what is really important is that this is a work of people who relate to themselves and their perceptions of existence and pain. Telling is, ultimately, undressing, and all the characters do it, even the kid who doesn’t say a word.

In less than two hundred pages there is room for secrets, catharsis and settling accounts with life. Reflections on sexuality, sensory imbalances, the bankruptcy of destiny, fatality and even on literary creation as a transforming element are not unrelated. Another common place, no less true of our time, is that the act of writing distills us, allowing the evils of the soul to be aired in a supposedly fictional way, in order to continue living. By writing it, it ceases to be ours, but at the same time it cannot cease to be. It has acquired corporeality, black on white, and we can now fight on another plane with whatever it is that tormented us. Well, that’s how Manuela deals with it, a daily example of self-improvement that should not be detracted from one iota of courage, that of those who cross the sea in search of a better life (or to satisfy some intimate longing on the journey).

Manuela, like the group of immigrant friends who attend a storytelling workshop, make up a kind of interconnected structure. Together with Irene, the dressmaker, they represent a song to the sorority. They all fight together to realize themselves as women in a strange land. Social commitment and poetic suggestion are, in the hands of Luisa Etxenike, unique and powerful allies.

