López Dóriga debuts on Fox Sports! Andre Marin wore it

Unexpected, but the night of this Tuesday marked the debut of Joaquín López-Dóriga on Fox Sports as a sports analyst after André Marin invitation to be in The last wordwhich is the main program of the network in which Alex Blanco, Fabián Estay, Rubén Rodríguez and Yayo de la Torre were also present.

Despite having been part of rival television stations for many years, Marín Puig and López-Dóriga showed great camaraderie and it was the famous communicator who publicly thanked the sports analyst for the invitation to be on Fox Sports, where -to begin with- defended the greatness of the Pumas before the arguments that lower him from that pedestal due to his drought of titles.

“Those who say that Pumas is not great are those who sympathize with other teams. The same could be said of Chivas because they did not win, America this tournament was last place and they could say so, Toluca that has not been champion for more than 10 years, Cruz Azul that went without trophies for so many years and so with everyone you can say that they are not great. But not everything is titles and that is where the greatness of Pumas lies,” said the renowned journalist.

López-Dóriga accuses those who do not call Chicharito of being “proud”

As a self-confessed soccer fan, beyond his long career in the media, Joaquín López-Dóriga questioned the absence of Javier Hernández in the Tricolor and asserted that the lack of clarity with which the National Team and the Federation handle the issue gives rise to endless versions, in addition to accusing them of being arrogant.

“So in this Selection a flaw haunts you forever? What pride! If you ask me, Javier Hernández is one of the best Mexican players and the best should be in the national team,” he said.

Evaluating the management to date of Gerardo Martino on the national bench, the Teacher he gave it a score of 6 and, incidentally, he sent a message to Héctor Herrera and that controversy about the lack of weight of the Azteca Stadium, stating that: “You can’t blame a property or a hobby for what you don’t do on the pitch”.

40 years without appearing in a place other than Televisa

the presence of the famous Teacher marked history, since it is the first time in 40 years that the journalist appears on a television station other than Televisawhere for years he led the nightly stellar newscast on the Canal de las Estrellas, until 2016 when he announced his dismissal.