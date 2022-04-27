Look at her then! Helen Mirren is very grateful to Vin Diesel

Actress Helen Mirren spoke to People magazine about her “inexplicable chemistry” with Vin Diesel and why she wanted to get into the franchise. The star of movies like “Woman in Gold” revealed that she was amused by the idea of ​​participating in “Fast & Furious” because she loves the adrenaline rush of being behind the wheel.

“I love driving, I’m probably not a very good driver, but I’ve always perceived myself as being fast, and I thought it would be great to be in a movie that’s just about driving fast,” she said.

However, her debut as Queenie in 2017 in this saga of action movies did not exactly go as she expected.

“Of course I wasn’t behind the wheel right off the bat! That was the problem. They put me in the back of an ambulance and put me in jail, nothing to do with the driving part,” she laughed.

But it was not long before his character took the reins of a vehicle, because his moment to shine came in «F9«, the newest installment in the series of feature films that premiered in 2001.

Likewise, Helen Mirren also referred to the tremendous connection she shares with Diesel in front of the camera, which she said, in her experience, few colleagues achieve.

Pure heart

“The chemistry is inexplicable, it just is. You put two people together, you think, and in the movies they constantly make this mistake: ‘Oh, the chemistry is going to be fantastic!’ And then it’s disastrous. Even the most interesting people, who have great off-screen chemistry to the point of maybe getting married or having an on-screen affair, have no chemistry at all. While those who least expect it get it in a trice. I have adored Vin from the moment I met him,” she said.

Likewise, the native of the United Kingdom said that it was at a party where she decided to ask the actor to give her a role in “Fast & Furious”. “I think it was at Nobu, and there was Vin, I went, I introduced myself and I begged him to put me in one of his movies. He did it very sweetly and I will be eternally grateful to him,” she added.

In turn, Diesel has his colleague in great esteem, because People included in his publication a clip where the one who gave life to Dominic Toretto only speaks wonders of her.

“What makes Helen Mirren so beautiful is that she has a timeless charisma, looks that kill, a jovial spirit and I think her most attractive characteristic is that she makes you feel appreciated and loved at all times and for that, I will love her forever” said the interpreter.