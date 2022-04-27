Lizzo’s greatest hits, from Batches & Cookies to About Damn Time

In the greatest hits of Lizzo there is the whole evolution of an artist who has chosen to give the maximum and to expect more and more from herself. In fact, along her path Melissa Viviane Jefferson – this is his first name – has firm roots in the international hip hop scene, but over the years he has observed with increasing attention to that wonderful world called disco-funk and today, in fact, listening to Lizzo’s greatest hits it means taking a nice journey through time. The latest record of her is Cuz I Love You (2019) which still sounds strong today as a true revelation of the mainstream world.

Batches & Cookies (2013)

Batches & Cookies is the debut single from the first album Lizzobangers (2013). With this song Lizzo imposes himself on the hip hop scene with an old school style and demonstrates, above all, his extraordinary attitude to the flow and to the school of the last 30 years of rap and r’n’b.

Good As Hell (2016)

Rap and r’n’b in the most classic mood: of this single, included in the soundtrack of the film La Bottega Del Barbiere 3there is also a remix version with Ariana Grande published in 2019. Good As Hell it is still today one of the most appreciated songs by Lizzo’s audience.





Truth Hurts (2017)

Probably Lizzo’s most hip hop and urban single, but one of his biggest hits ever. Truth Hurts was included in the soundtrack of the Netflix movie Someone Great. With his unmistakable style, in this song Lizzo talks about the difficulties of a couple’s life.

Juice (2019)

Juice it’s a real hymn to self-esteem presented as a funk bum. Poster song by Lizzo, Juice tells about his battles for body positivity.

About Damn Time (2022)

Disco funkwith that mood that makes it impossible to stay still: that’s why About Damn Time is part of Lizzo’s greatest hits.