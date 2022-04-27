Liverpool vs Villarreal (2-0): goals, summary of today’s game, video and best plays for the Champions League | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL

After the unforgettable show that Manchester City and Real Madrid put on in England, the Champions League had its second semi-final with the duel they encouraged at Anfield Liverpool Y Villarreal. The show that was lived in the stands with the traditional You’ll Never Walk Alone It represented a sample of what the British territory experienced since the protagonists took the field.

In the first movements, the proposal of each coach was perceived. Jürgen Klopp opted for a direct attack, to capitalize on the speed of Sadio Mané, the strength of Luis Díaz and the talent of Mohamed Salah. Instead, Unai Emery, understanding the differences in the hierarchy of the interpreters, leaned towards a petty game, with a large defensive line to come out against through the vision of Giovani Lo Celso and the vertigo of Samuel Chukwueze.

During the first quarter, the locals managed two clear actions to take the lead through the interventions of Sané, but the Senegalese could not solve it under pressure from Gerónimo Rulli and the Spanish team was fortunately saved. The African’s lack of precision was the determining factor that prevented the arrival of the English goal.

Fabinho’s balance, the Egyptian star’s mid-range attempts, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s projections and Sané’s constant dangerous presence were the strongest arguments for Liverpool to take the lead. However, the ‘Yellow Submarine’ appealed to group sacrifice to maintain zero. Raúl Albiol’s leadership was one of the reasons for the collective order that Villarreal maintained during the first 45 minutes. Even before the arrival of the break, Thiago Alcántara crashed a shot against the post that paralyzed the Spanish hearts. The metallic sound was the last thing heard in the first chapter of the entertaining duel that took place in Great Britain.

In the complement, the nature of the lawsuit was not modified. And Liverpool had its prize thanks to someone else’s misfortune. A cross from Jordan Henderson that deflected into Pervis Estupiñán dislodged Gerónimo Rulli and the ball slipped past the far post. In the least expected way, the owner of the house managed to break the Spanish lock.

The blow left Villarreal’s jaw loose. And those of Klopp capitalized on the yellow bewilderment. Therefore, a few moments later Salah teamed up with Mané and the Senegalese played with the tip of his boot to celebrate the 2-0. Even though the rematch still needed to be played, from that moment on a feeling began to be perceived that the series was already finished.

Next Tuesday the performers will meet again at the Estadio de la Cerámica. In Iberian lands, Liverpool will seek to seal their ticket to the final of the international competition, while Yellow Submarine You must dream of the miracle. The long road to Orejona only needs one stop.

Liverpool vs. Villarreal: match incidents

THE PREVIEW OF THE MATCH

Liverpool, who already won the ‘Orejona’ in 2019 under Klopp’s orders, aspires to advance to the definition that will take place in France. To do this, the German coach will put the best on the field: Sadio Mané, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah, from the start, on offense, to alert the visiting team.

On his side, Villarreal returns to the semifinals of the Champions League after 16 years, when he fell to Arsenal, an English club like the ‘Reds’. After shutting out giants like Juventus and Bayern, Emery admitted that “the element of surprise decreases”. According to the Spanish DT, the rival already “meet the team”but will find a way for the ‘Yellow Submarine’ to carry out another blow.

Liverpool vs. Villarreal collide for the UEFA Champions League | Source: @LFC

Liverpool vs. Villarreal: possible match line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson – Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson – Keita, Fabinho, Thiago – Salah, Jota, Mané

Villarreal: Rulli – Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupiñán – Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin – Lo Celso, Alcácer, Danjuma.

Where do Liverpool vs. play? Villarreal for the Champions League?

