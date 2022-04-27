Leonardo DiCaprio freaks out about the arrival of the apocalypse in the trailer for Don’t Look Up

The 2021 will say goodbye in a big way, since December has a lot of weight premieresone of them is Don’t Look Up (Don’t Look Up) the new cinematographic tank of Netflix.

When we say tank we can fall short, because the film not only offers a Interesting historybut also displays a huge number of stars in the cast.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker