Leonardo DiCaprio freaks out about the arrival of the apocalypse in the trailer for Don’t Look Up

The 2021 will say goodbye in a big way, since December has a lot of weight premieresone of them is Don’t Look Up (Don’t Look Up) the new cinematographic tank of Netflix.

When we say tank we can fall short, because the film not only offers a Interesting historybut also displays a huge number of stars in the cast.

In the same way that it did with Red Notice, Netflix took over the rights to this comedy from Oscar winner Adam Mckay, which was scheduled to fall under the wing of Paramount Pictures. Once this was ready, the recruitment of stars began, first obtaining Jennifer Lawrence Y Leonardo Dicaprio for the main roles. Then the list was expanded with the arrival of meryl streep, Jonah Hill, Robert Morgan, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett Y Chris Evans.

Although the pandemic was responsible for delaying production, the film was able to finish its work in February of this year, leaving enough time for the post-production stage.

The film’s poster and the vast majority of its stars.

Now with just over a month to go until the release of Don’t Look Up, Netflix releases full trailerwhich makes it clear that the story bears Mckay’s mark and it is noted that the director made the most of Leo, Jennifer and the entire cast.

As for the plot, it tells us that two astronomers (Leo and Jennifer) discover that a asteroid is about to hit Earth. Both are headed for a huge media tour to warn humanity of the danger that awaits them, but it seems that the asteroid is not the main problem.

The preview advances how the characters of DiCaprio and Lawrence freak out at the lack of action of politicians and people when they are warned that the Earth is in imminent danger. There is also a new look at the president of the United States, played by the huge Meryl Streep, who is more focused on the profits that the meteorite can leave than the lives that can be lost.

Don’t Look Up will have his limited time release in theaters next December 9 for Latin America and the December 10 for Spain and the United States. days later, precisely the Dec. 24will be available on the platform Netflix.