LDA surpasses Irama and Shakira! / Fly through the trends on YouTube

Amici 21, LDA stands out with Bandana everywhere: it is trend for music on YouTube and rooms of different positions

The Pop phenomenon advances sovereign and undisputed Luca D’Alessio in the LDA centurydespite the elimination from Amici 21, which took place on the sixth evening of the talent produced and conducted by Maria De Filippi.

After the release of the fifth single entitled Bandana, which occurred following the exit from the talent scene, the son of Gigi D’Alessio is stationed at # 2 and behind the first position occupied by Elodie in the iTunes, Top Songs chart, and the new hit is a candidate for the election of the summer 2022 hit. But that’s not all. Bandana’s audio video imposes itself between music trends on YouTube Italy, debut reaching position # 20 as a new trend on April 26, 2022, and then climbing on today April 27 and at 16:04, by several positions, reaching position # 10. The Bandana audio video alone could therefore debut soon in Top5, among the first trends for YouTube Italy music.

Amici 21, LDA thanks the fans / “We are still on the iTunes podium with Bandana …”