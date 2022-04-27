LDA surpasses Irama and Shakira! / Fly through the trends on YouTube

Amici 21, LDA stands out with Bandana everywhere: it is trend for music on YouTube and rooms of different positions

The Pop phenomenon advances sovereign and undisputed Luca D’Alessio in the LDA centurydespite the elimination from Amici 21, which took place on the sixth evening of the talent produced and conducted by Maria De Filippi.

After the release of the fifth single entitled Bandana, which occurred following the exit from the talent scene, the son of Gigi D’Alessio is stationed at # 2 and behind the first position occupied by Elodie in the iTunes, Top Songs chart, and the new hit is a candidate for the election of the summer 2022 hit. But that’s not all. Bandana’s audio video imposes itself between music trends on YouTube Italy, debuting the # 20 position as a new trend on April 26, 2022, and then climbing on today April 27 and at 16:04, by several positions, reaching position # 10. The Bandana audio video alone could therefore debut soon in Top5, among the first trends for music on YouTube Italy.

Amici 21, LDA thanks the fans / “We are still on the iTunes podium with Bandana …”

🤩💜✨🎶 # Friends21– Flash-news, the POP phenomenon advances sovereign and undisputed, #LDA! #Bandana stands out among the music trends on YouTube, and from # 20 goes up to # 10, with only the full audio video! What will happen with the official video? * – * pic.twitter.com/WG2Gp4vqDI – Serena Granato (Serenity Bxxch) (@ SerenaGranato90) April 27, 2022 Amici 21, Lda farewell gift to Nunzio “If you give me the glasses … I’ll go crazy!” / But it’s not what it seems …

LDA surpasses Irama, Shakira and other artists, among the trends on YouTube Italy

In the ranking of trends for music by YouTube Italy, then, it emerges that the former Amici 21, LDA, surpasses already established Italian and foreign artists with Bandana, including the other former Amici Irama and the latin-pop star Shakira, and that’s not all. In detail, LDA at # 10 with Bandana surpasses the king of reggaeton Fred De Palma that with Mala is positioned at # 11, Irama that with 5 Gocce featuring Rkomi stands at # 17 and Shakira that with Te Felicito featuring Rauw Alejandro is imposed at # 18 among the trends on YouTube Italy.

Friends 21, LDA smash with Bandana / It’s music trend on YouTube!

In short, after the signing of the recording contract that engages him in Sony Music Italy, in the team of the fellow citizen of Naples, Aka7even, LDA seems to become the architect of his brilliant destiny, far from the talent that made him famous in the eyes of the TV audience, Amici 21 What will happen with the release of the official Bandana video?

