Last spot of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” confirmed the appearance of “The Illuminati”

Last commercial spot for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” confirmed the appearance of “The Illuminati”

Less than a month before the release of one of the most ambitious films in the history of Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness continues to offer new surprises for fans of the mightiest heroes in the Universe.

On this occasion, in the most recent spot commercial launched by Marvel Studiosfor the first time, the reference to one of the most powerful sets in the comics was used and which were already officially confirmed for the tape starring Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doc Strange).

It was a few hours ago and through its official accounts, where the company that has been in charge of creating one of the most powerful and striking franchises in cinema, released a video clip where confirmed the open secret that was the incorporation of The Illuminati to the MCU.

Marvel Studios confirmed the incorporation of the Illuminati in the MCU Photo: Marvel Studios

This new commercial spot shows the Sorcerer Supreme, who is brought in front of a group that wants to talk to him; in the background you can hear the voice of Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who says: “The illuminati will see you now”. This scene would be the second official look of the group, since the last trailer could be seen the presence of at least 5 characters that seem to form the illuminatiwhere the one of Professor X (Patrick Stewart).

The writer Brian Michael Bendis created the illuminati from Marvelwho first appeared in the comic avengers #7 of 2005. The 54-year-old American writer and cartoonist wanted illuminati were part of marvel universe in secret for decades, proposing that they were there since the early 1970s, as a group consisting of six heroes that forms after the Kree Skrull War.

In the comics, Tony Stark choose a Namor of Atlantis, Black Bolt from Inhumans, Reed Richards from Fantastic Four, Professor Charles Xavier from X-Men and Doctor Strangethe Sorcerer Supreme, to be a part of the group.

Unpublished images of “Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness”

Nevertheless, the illuminati to be presented at the MCU will be somewhat different, the strongest rumors suggest that we will have a new version of Hombre de Hierrowhich will appear Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) and that we will see for the first time the leader of fantastic four, reed richards who was supposed to be played by John Krasinski.

Likewise, the production that will premiere next May 4 in some cinemas of the Mexican Republic, will bring together a great cast like Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Benedict Wong (wong), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez), Michael Stuhlbarg (Doctor West) Y Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer).

Another of the characters that is presumed could be part of this distinguished group of heroes in the film directed by the creator of the trilogy of the spider-man from Tobey Maguire, Sam Raimiis the higher version of Baron Mordo, which has already been confirmed (Chiwetel Ejiofor).

They announce the date for the sale of tickets for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Composition: Infobae Peru.

It should be remembered that among the appearances that have already been revealed is added that of one of the members of the illuminati, Patrick Stewart, who will return to give life to charles x. The first American actor will return to life Charles Xavier after a break of just over 5 years when he starred alongside Hugh Jackman the tape Logan (2017).

The tape that will give continuity to what happened in Spider-Man: No Way Home and where you could also refer to what the series of Disney Plus, Loki, will possibly have more surprise cameos than Marvel headed by Kevin Feighas tried to preserve anonymity, as Magneto, Deadpool, Black Boltamong others.

