Kris Jenner’s Boyfriend Claims He Saw Blac Chyna Assault Rob Kardashian

When he entered the house, gamble He claims that he saw Chyna33, standing next to the room with a branch in his hand already Rob35, standing three feet away, his face and neck red as if he’d been in a physical altercation.

Corey said when black saw him enter the room, immediately dropped the 24-inch stick in his hand and instead picked up a long telephone cord that was on the floor.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian had their own show that was cancelled.

(Greg Doherty/©Getty Images 530516206)



“She started hitting him,” he explained. gamble. “She was hitting Rob and I got in the middle and he also hit me. I had to try to draw her attention to me so that (Rob) could take his belongings and leave the house. He could smell the alcohol on her breath.”

Corey He detailed that the house was “a mess”, that there were Christmas decorations scattered on the floor, along with a broken gingerbread house. gamble stated that once kardashian was able to get his wallet and keys out the front door and tried to leave but that his car was blocking the son of Jenner.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have been a couple for a long time.

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA)



At that moment, Chyna enraged allegedly grabbed a patio chair and threw it at his car. Robtestified gamble. She then continued to attack the young man. “She jumped on him and punched him in the back of the head,” he testified. gamble. “He tried to grab the small table to throw it at her, but she was already in his car.”

Corey said he stayed in the house for a few minutes to make sure black not get in your car and follow kardashian. “I asked her what was going on and she yelled that she hated him…she didn’t like him,” he detailed. gamble. “She said, ‘Why would I like this fat bastard if he wasn’t part of this family?'”