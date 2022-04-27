Kris Jenner revealed on Twitter that Kim is her most beloved daughter: this is how the Kardashian clan and their fans reacted | Famous
Although she is a loving mother and grandmother, this time she caused a stir among her followers due to a series of tweets related to her family, because although some took it as a joke, others believed they were serious.
Kris Jenner revealed which of her daughters she loves the most
Through his Twitter account, where he has more than 12 million followers, Kris published a couple of tweets in which he assured that his most beloved daughter is Kim Kardashian.
“I love my daughter Kim more. She is simply the most tender and sweet”, reads the short post that reached more than 65 thousand likes.
“Hacked”, “Kim typing from her mom’s phone”, “Kim get out of your mom’s account”, “It’s Twitter, I don’t think so”, “Someone was hacked”, “We know it’s you Kim” and “ What a laugh” are some of the responses that the businesswoman’s fans commented on.
Minutes later, Jenner posted a message again saying, “Kim is so smart. Everything I know I learned from her.”
reaction of the daughters of Kris Jenner to their messages on Twitter
Kris Jenner’s children took the tweets with humor and were quick to respond. Khloé claimed that her mother got her name wrong when she wrote her ‘post’.
For her part, Kylie Jenner pointed out that she was “obviously hacked”. The message from the owner of Kylie Cosmetics immediately received thousands of “likes” and comments from her fans, who assure that she is right.
This is how Kim Kardashian responded to Kris Jenner’s message
The protagonist of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ did not take long to dedicate some tender words to her mother after her messages. In a first post, Kanye West’s ex-wife asked Kris Jenner to stop the compliments.
“Oh stop mom. I’m blushing”, she reads herself in the first message. Later, she wrote: “You are so kind today mom. I didn’t even know you had Twitter, but what a nice surprise to see how you feel about me,” wrote the 41-year-old businesswoman.
So far, Kris Jenner has not given any statement in this regard on their social networks and has not deleted the publications. Tell us, what do you think about what the matriarch of the popular clan wrote?