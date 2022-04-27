Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stroll in Piazza Duomo in Milan















Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spotted hand in hand in Piazza Duomo in Milan. The actress and entrepreneur and the drummer of Blink-182, fresh from marriage in Las Vegas, have been immortalized photographing the facade of the Duomo as simple tourists and then strolling in the square, although in this simple case there is a lot of not much, since they are followed by a crew. Many have published stories and videos on social media that show the couple around the city, like in this video on Tecladvalishvili’s Tik Tok in which he writes: “When you meet Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Milan”.