The first to launch the news were the fans on Instagram: Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker spotted in Milan, to be precise in Piazza Duomo and inside the cathedral. The actress and businesswoman and the drummer of Blink-182, fresh from wed ‘is very little, given that they are followed by a crew.

Difficult to go unnoticed: in fact, a story arrived on time on the Instagram page of the costume jewelery brand LaVue Milano, complete with a comment “Raga, I faint, it’s Kourtney Kardashian”. To confirm the couple’s trip to Milan, another Instagram story arrived, this time posted directly on Barker’s profile: the musician shared a short video shot inside the Duomo with his almost seven million followers.

Still no clue on the Kardashian page, followed by over 173 million people on Instagram. Although apparently the American star does not want to excessively advertise his stay in the city, the enthusiasm of the fans is skyrocketing: “Coming to Milan was the best idea I could have” wrote one of them on social media, sharing the photos taken in Piazza Duomo.