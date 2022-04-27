Kim Kardashian testifies and causes a stir in the trial of ‘Blac Chyna’

Los Angeles, USA

Kim Kardashian testified Tuesday that she has no recollection of trying to kill off the reality show starring her brother Rob Kardashian and then-fiancée Blac Chyna. But he acknowledged having demanded that Chyna did not participate in “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” after hearing that Chyna had abused her brother.

“I will not go into a toxic work environment,” Kardashian said of her refusal to work with Chyna. “On my own show, I have the power to do that.”

Kardashian took the stand for an hour in a Los Angeles courtroom in a civil lawsuit in which Chyna alleges that Kardashian and three other members of her family defamed Chyna and convinced producers and E! net to cancel the derived program, “Rob & Chyna”.

His testimony was mostly bland, spending much of it saying “I don’t remember,” but as by far the biggest star to testify in a star-studded trial, he caused a stir when he walked from the gallery to the witness stand. wearing a dark gray striped suit with white sneakers. The moment he resigned, several reporters ran out of the courtroom to present stories.

Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, showed Kardashian a series of text messages from late 2016 and early 2017 with Kardashian’s name attached.

In all cases, Kardashian said she didn’t remember sending them, although he did not deny its probable legitimacy.

“I don’t remember the text messages I sent this morning,” Kardashian said.

In response to seeing a text exchange, a lengthy conversation with a producer from the Bunim Murray production company, which produced both shows, Kardashian acknowledged that “This definitely sounds like something I’d say.”

In it, he expressed his anger that Chyna could still be filmed for “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” in which Chyna occasionally appeared alongside her own show.

“I think we should all take a break from filming at this point until we figure out what’s going on. She won’t be on our show”, the text said. “So if you guys are going to film with Rob and Chyna, then you’re going to lose the Kardashians and Jenners.”

The text message exchange includes several seemingly damning claims surrounding Chyna’s filming for “her” show, but Kardashian insisted it was a quirk of technology.

“This is clearly dictated by voice, as is everything I send text messages that are that long, and sometimes it becomes ‘our’ as ‘her,’” Kardashian testified. “I would never refer to his show as ‘his’ show, I would say ‘Rob’s show’ since it’s a spin-off of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.'”

He added that the recipient, Amanda Weinstein, did not work on “Rob & Chyna.”

Kim Kardashian said the exchange of text messages showed that she and her family had no power over what the producers and the network ultimately decided on the shows.

“Nobody listens to us, nobody respects us”, says a text message.

What they were able to do was withhold their own involvement in the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” case.

“As a cast member, I have the right to say that we really need a break,” Kardashian testified.

Much of the trial now in its seventh day, including testimony from Kardashian’s mother, Chris Jenner Y her sister Kylie Jenner has focused on a fight between Chyna and Rob Kardashian on December 15, 2016, which led to the couple’s final breakup and cancellation of your program.

Ciani asked Kardashian if she saw any injuries on her brother that day.

“I just remember at the time he was super excited, and it was really all so blurry,” Kardashian said. “I remember him being very red, but I don’t remember anything very specific, he just looked puffy and red.”

Asked repeatedly if she ordered her sisters to tell executives and producers about the attack, which the lawsuit alleges, Kardashian said she didn’t remember doing that, eventually becoming mildly angry with Ciani but maintaining her composure.

“I know you want my answer to change”, Kardashian said. “You’ve asked the same question like four times, I wish I had a better answer for you, but I just can’t remember.”

Asked specifically if she had ordered Kylie Jenner to email about it, Kardashian responded, “I don’t control my sisters’ lives and I don’t have conversations with them before they email.”

A video statement from Ryan Seacrest, the “American Idol” host who co-created “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” with Kris Jenner, was shown to the jury later Tuesday.

Seacrest said his role as executive producer on “Rob & Chyna” included no duties. He said that his contract with the “Kardashians” automatically gave him the title for any spin-off.

But he promoted the series even on his radio show.

When asked her first impression of Chynasaid that “it was bold and memorable“.

“Do Bold and Memorable People Make Good TV?” Ciani asked him in the video.

“Sometimes yes and sometimes no. In the episode I saw, I should have thought yes.”

“Why?” Cyani asked.

“Because I went to promote it,” Seacrest said.