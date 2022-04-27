Kim Kardashian splurges beauty with braless look in California

The businesswoman kim kardashian was caught going to the Festival Revolvein Californiathis weekend, with one of his sisters.

The celebrity wasted beauty when using a skirt that highlighted her small waist and with which she showed off her toned legs thanks to its slit cut. In addition, he wore an asymmetrical crop top with one sleeve, with which he showed off the trend. braless and his flat stomach.

Only the top of Rick Owens that the girlfriend of Peter Davidson It costs 412 dollars, which is equivalent to 8,360 Mexican pesos, according to the online store.

Photo: Grosby Group

kim41, accessorized her outfit with gladiator-style sneakers, with straps that wrapped around her calves, and a quirky silver bag.

The ex-wife of kanye-west she let her completely loose black hair fall down her back and wore dark glasses on her face made up in light shades.

kim kardashian he attended the festival in the company of his sister Kendall Jenner and posed for the cameras with Raissa Gerona, director of Revolve.

Kendall She chose to wear a casual outfit with baggy white pants and a white top, also without a bra.

The Kardashian family has just started the jury selection process for the lawsuit they filed against them blac chynaformer partner of Rob Kardashian and mother of his daughter Dream.

The celebrity accused in 2017 the family of kim of aggression, violence, domestic, defamation and interference with their economic relations. Blac Chyna demands compensation of 100 million dollars.

