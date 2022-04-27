Kim Kardashian opens her own TikTok account

kim kardashian opened a new account on the popular social network TikTok, after achieving great success with the profile that he shares with his daughter North, who accumulates millions of followers to the chagrin of his father, Kanye West, who does not like that his girl is exposed to public scrutiny.

The star of “The Kardashians” finally decided to share her own content with her vast fan base. So in a matter of a few hours, her new social media space surpassed three million followers, while she only follows 11 accounts.

Interestingly, in the post she published to launch her brand new account, Kim gives almost all the limelight to her trusted stylists Chris Appleton and Mario Dedivanovic. “Hey guys!” reads the brief description of the first video posted by Kim Kardashian on TikTok without her firstborn.

Photo: Instagram

North and her famous mother joined the popular platform last November, a decision that was highly applauded by the virtual sphere but that caused a new controversy between the businesswoman and her now ex-husband, from whom she separated in February 2021.

“I already warned everyone about this TikTok thing. And now I have my eight-year-old daughter singing about her love for an emo girl. This left does not want parents to have decision-making power over our children,” reads one of the rapper’s most “racy” messages on Twitter in which he expresses his disagreement that North had a direct communication channel with the public.

In the video to which the artist referred, the girl’s face appears full of filters while singing one of her favorite songs.

Check out Kim Kardashian’s first TikTok: