Kim Kardashian Hacks Mom Kris Jenner’s Twitter Account

Photo credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

A few months ago, Kris Jenner inadvertently confessed that her favorite daughter was Kylie, and so we have been able to verify it by learning that, despite having six children (Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie), she only has tattooed the Kylie’s name, of course, and Kendall’s. Although the “momager” said that this was because she had too many children and grandchildren to tattoo everyone’s name. However, last night she made a post on his Twitter account that is not too common in Kris: a tweet that said that what he loves most is his daughter Kim, who is the cutest and sweetest.

But there was not that, since a couple of minutes later, he returned to Twitter to continue saying that, in addition, Kim is the smartest and everything she has learned has been from her. A bit strange posts, right? Check it out for yourself:

The fans quickly realized that it was a hack by Kim, But not only they noticed, but two more of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters: Khloé and Kylie, who did not take long to answer their mother’s tweets. Kylie assured that, obviously, her mother’s account had been hacked, while Khloe, for his part, He said that his mother had made a mistake and he really wanted to write his name:

But in the social network everyone agrees: the author of the facts is Kim Kardashian. It has always been said that Kris Jenner’s phone was guarded by an armed security fleet at all times, but she may not be afraid of one of her daughters picking up her phone. And, in fact, it suits us perfectly that she was Kim, since she is at her mother’s house celebrating Easter with her children.