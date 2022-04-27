Kim Kardashian denies using photoshop with her navel

We were convinced that the theme of ‘photoshop’ was already very 2018 but it seems that the ‘haters’ do not conceive it that way. And there is practically none photo ‘Kardashian-Jenner’ in whose comments section you do not have accusations related to an alleged editing abuse. And it is that, okay, we recognize that our favorite sisters have made countless mistakes in the past but, on the one hand, we trust that the subject of ‘photoshop’ is old news and, on the other, we consider that they have the necessary means ( and with the best trained graphic editors) so that, if there is an edition, no mortal can notice it. but the poor kim kardashian still not released.

It all started when, two days ago, he uploaded a photo to Instagram in which he appeared with a skim set and low-rise joggers that showed off his signature girdle. And while we, those of us who love her with all our hearts, think that “often a hottie”, the ‘haters’ had another purpose: accuse her of photoshop umpteenth. Luckily, KimKa knows very well how to deal with accusations in the most elegant way, and that is how she has done it this time.

Kim Kardashian denies using ‘photoshop’ to remove her belly button

“Does anyone else think this is super-edited?” comments one user. Given this, different reactions arise: there are those who support this accusation of ‘photoshop’ and, like us, those who defend Kim Kardashian tooth and nail. Which she doesn’t really need because she knows very well how to do it alone. And she has. The businesswoman, tired of this type of comment, which has even led to headlines in the major US media, faces it and no, this time she does not intend to delete any photo.

“Come on, guys… Really? Do you really think I’ve removed my navel with ‘photoshop’?”, I wrote in stories before a headline that explained the situation. But the thing has not stopped there. Kim Kardashian, who for that is one of the most successful businesswomen in the world, has explained everything in the following ‘story’ and, incidentally, she has promoted Skims, the third daughter of whom she is so proud.

“Does your navel cause you insecurities? Well, I suggest you go to skims.com So you can ccover your fallen navel with a good high-waisted underwear, as I have done. You’re welcome”, she writes in a sarcastic tone. Can you think of a better way to deal with the ‘haters’ than taking the opportunity to advertise your own firm? Not us. Also keep in mind that this time Kourtney Kardashian He hasn’t laughed at her, so it doesn’t smack of editing.

