Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are photographed holding hands

Kim Kardashian posted a series of images from the premiere of her family’s new show, the kardashiansincluding one of her holding hands with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

While Davidson did not appear on the red carpet during the premiere two weeks ago, he did accompany Kardashian to the event and was also photographed helping her out of her car.

As a caption for the series of images, Kardashian wrote: “THE PREMIERE OF THE KARDASHIANS!”.

“We premiered two weeks ago and I am in awe that we had the most watched premiere in HULU history! More than grateful when we heard that news!”

“I was also very honored to wear a special dress for the special night! Manfred Mugler made this dress for me last year before he passed away and I felt the magic in it when I wore it!”

Recently, Kardashian had posted another image after the premiere on April 11, in which Davidson was seen with his arms around her, and in which she wrote “late night snack”.

Kardashian’s sister Khloe commented on the picture: “Could they be any cuter?” and high”.

The new series of reality show follows the Kardashian-Jenner sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, plus their mother, Kris Jenner, as they navigate life, love, and their various business ventures.

While Davidson has yet to appear in an episode, episodes one and two of the new series have shown Kardashian preparing for her performance as host of Saturday night Live (SNL), which occurred last October.

Davidson is a cast member of SNL and it was on the show that the couple shared their first kiss.

In the first episode of the new series, Kardashian said that she had spoken with Davidson at the Met Gala about the show in September of last year.

“I ran into Pete Davidson at the Met and thought, ‘I’m so scared. I don’t know what I signed up for,'” he said on the episode. “And he says, ‘Can you read cue cards? Are you okay. Are you okay'”.