Justin Lin leaves the saga of Vin Diesel just a week after filming began

Justin Lin joined the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise when in Spain it was still better known as ‘Full throttle’, in 2006, with the equally hated and loved ‘Tokyo Race’. Since then, has directed 5 partsmore than half of the saga, and he had already signed on to be in charge of the tenth and eleventh installments, which a priori were going to close the plot with the family… Or that was the idea before Justin Lin announced yesterday that he would no longer be in charge of them.

There is going to be a mess

‘Fast X’ is helpless. In the Instagram post in which Lin has announced her withdrawal, she notes that will continue in the project as a producer, and that he leaves proud of having filmed “the most diverse franchise in the history of cinema”, propping up his gratitude to the cast and crew. However, rumors suggest that behind the scenes there has been disagreements with, who else, Vin Diesel.

Disagreements that within Hollywood are called “creative differences”, Sure. Let us remember that Lin has co-written the script for this tenth part and that, in fact, filming has already begun, although for the moment only in second unit shots. At the moment, the insiders say that there is going to be a pause until deciding who will replace the architect of the saga. It is not an easy task.

The film continues with the same release date, on May 19, 2023, and there are no plans to change it, at least not yet. The truth is that it has always been said that Vin Diesel is excessively controlling with “his” saga, and that attitude has made actors like Dwayne Johnson walk away from the main chapters (although he will return to ‘Hobbs & Shaw 2’). Will ‘Fast & Furious’ end as a united family or totally unstructured? Only time will tell.