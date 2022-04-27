Universal program change. It rains like a bolt from the blue the news that Justin Lin has decided to leave the direction of the tenth chapter of Fast & Furious, whose release is scheduled for 11 May 2023.

Justin Lin leaves the direction of the tenth chapter of Fast & Furious

Through a simple but eloquent post on Instagram Justin Lin wanted to thank the major for the opportunity given to him in the last 10 years to create an inclusive franchise that included the best actors, the best chase scenes and the best stunts.

At the moment it is not clear the motivation that prompted him to leave the direction, but it is very likely that they are creative differences. In any case, Justin Lin will remain attached to the project as a producer.

In the past he directed five films in the saga, including the ninth chapter, and had already been chosen to direct the eleventh film, confirmed for 2024. It is not known, therefore, if his departure could block him from the future project as well.

Filming for Fast X, this is the official title of the film, began on April 20. Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Sung Kang will return on board the new chapter.

Jason Momoa, ready to take on the role of the villain, and Brie Larson, currently in a role not yet specified, should be noted among the great new entries in the saga. Given the events seen in Fast & Furious 9 and the presence of a long-lost brother, played by John Cena, means that Larson may turn out to be another member of the Toretto family.

There will be no Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson following the numerous social arguments with Vin Diesel. Despite everything, Universal seems to still want to focus a lot on the adrenaline-pumping franchise, also preparing several spin-offs, including one on the character of Cipher (Charlize Theron).