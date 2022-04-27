Justin Lin leaves the direction of Fast and Furious 10

The production of Fast X (or Fast and Furious 10) lost its director: Justin Lin he abandoned his role in directing.

A cold shower, indeed frozen. After two weeks of shooting Justin Lin has decided to leave the direction of Fast and Furious 10, and the reasons seem to confirm a friction between the director and the production. In the short press release appeared on the social pages of the film there is a comment of the same Lin:

“With the support of Universal, I made the difficult decision to step back and leave Fast & Furious 10, while remaining involved as a producer. Over the course of ten years and five films, we’ve filmed the best actors, the best stunts, the best goddamn chases. On a personal level, as the son of Asian immigrants, I am proud to have helped build the most diverse franchise in film history. I will always be grateful to our amazing cast, crew and film studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the FAST family.“

Lin it will remain in the project Fast X in terms of production, but also as a co-writer in collaboration with Dan Mazeau. His collaboration had lasted for years with the Fast and Furious franchise, in this regard it was his direction of Toko Drift, chapters 4, 5, 6 and 9. Now the production will look for a new director.

Filming of Fast and Furious 10 they officially started a few weeks ago, and recently Vin Diesel had promised fans to be on the set of the best chapter of the saga.

FAST AND FURIOUS 10 – FAST X

PRODUCTION: In the production booth Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend and Samantha Vincent. CAST: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson. DISTRIBUTION: In US cinemas from May 19, 2023.