Justin Lin, director of the most recent “Fast and Furious” films, resigned in the middle of filming the tenth film

the saga of “Fast and Furious” or “Fast & Furious” seems to have no end. since in 2011 Universal Pictures decided to make the fifth installment, which took place in Braziltapes with cars and hundreds of action scenes have become increasingly popular, especially those that are carried out by Vin Diesel and Paul Walker.

And it is that after the premiere in this 2021 of its ninth installment, it had already been confirmed a few months ago that the successful saga would have two new films, expected to be released in 2023 and 2024 and thus conclude the great series of films.

And it is that a few weeks ago, Vin Diesel confirmed that the filming of the new films of “Fast & Furious” would start soon and as he hinted, the recording of both films would take place at the same time, a strategy that he has already followed, for example, Marvel Studios when recording “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) at the same time.

However, the shooting of these tapes had a serious drawback, since the director justin linin charge of the five most recent films of “Fast and furious”, decided to resign a few hours ago from his position as head of the saga of “Fast & Furious”, according to various versions, due to creative differences:

“With the support of Universal, I made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast and Furious 10, while staying on the project as a producer. For 10 years and five movies, we’ve been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts and the best damn car chases. On a personal note, as the son of Asian immigrants, I am proud to help build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support and for welcoming me to the FAST family,” was the message of Lin through their social networks.

For now there is no known replacement for Lin in the direction of “Fast & Furious X”but it was revealed that the main production of the film will be paused for a few days.

It should be remembered that “Fast and Furious 9”the past was going to be released May 22, 2020 But the health emergency coronavirus pandemic forced to postpone its release until March 31, 2021and now until last June 24, 2021.

The cast of the new film “Fast and furious” It is made up of the traditional Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty), Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Chris “Ludacris” Bridges (Tej Parker), Nathalie Emmanuel (Megan Ramsey) and the incorporation of actors of the stature of Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker and John Cena, the villain of the most recent installment. Also, singers like Ozuna and Cardi B appear in the film.