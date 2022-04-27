Justin Bieber, watch “I Feel Funny” lyric video

Justin Bieber he’s back and feels different, but most of all fun. The Canadian pop star has released the lyric video of his new song I Feel Funnydirected by Cole Bennett.

In the video clip, in addition to a cameo by Don Toliverwe see Justin Bieber dancing in a back home trailer wearing an orange balaclava.





Cole Bennett tells how the video for I Feel Funny

“We should make a video for this song,” Bennett said. “We joked about how to make the video, but without doing it. A few weeks later we were doing a day of shooting for a video we had recently shot but never finished. We had some free time, so I went to Justin’s trailer and said, “Do you remember the song you sent me?” We shoot a video with my phone between takes“.

I Feel Funny it’s a sonic leap away from Justin Bieber’s usual pop, moving towards a more minimal hip hop. This is probably a foretaste of his future projects and represents fresh material afterwards Justicehis latest Billboard 200 chart-topping album in 2021.

Watch the video of I Feel Funny by Justin Bieber directed by Cole Bennett



