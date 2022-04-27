Julia Roberts and other celebrities who chose motherhood over their careers

Although women have gained ground in the world of work, there is nothing wrong with choosing to enjoy motherhood to the full as several celebrities did, who paused their projects to dedicate themselves 100% to their families.

This does not make anyone more or less a feminist. It is an option just as valid as balancing work goals with motherhood, so instead of unleashing negative judgments and criticism among women, It must be accepted that everyone is free to decide on their life and not everyone has the same dreams.

Celebrities who chose motherhood over their careers

Julia Roberts

According to her statements in a recent interview, the interpreter of beautiful woman stopped making romantic movies because preferred to focus on her three children and balancing her personal life, It has undergone many changes in recent years.

“I had three children in the last 18 years. That raises the bar even higher because then it’s not just, is this material any good? It is also the mathematical equation of my husband’s work schedule and the children’s school schedule and summer vacation“, said.

“It’s not just, oh, I think I want to do this. I feel very proud to be at home with my family and consider myself a housewife.” — Julia Roberts revealed in the talk.

Cameron Diaz

Despite the fact that the actress withdrew from the public spotlight before the arrival of her daughter Raddix, being away from the cinema has allowed her to have more time for herself and gave her the opportunity to start a family, to which she is completely devoted.

“Now I feel complete. I found my husband, we started a family… all those things I haven’t had time for before. Not only not having time, but the space to make decisions. The right decisions to have that”, he reviewed. The country.

“I wanted to make my life more manageable for myself. My daily routine is what I can handle and do for myself.” — Cameron Díaz on his decision to leave the screens.

Eve Mendes

Known for being the protagonist of the film Hitch: an expert in seduction, Next to Will Smith, she is another of the celebrities who made her children a priority and who, in fact, she has claimed that it has also made her more selective about the projects in which she participates.

“As a mother, there are now a lot of roles that I wouldn’t do. There are many topics that I would not get involved in and that limits my options, but I’m comfortable with that. Now I have to set an example for my girls,” she said.