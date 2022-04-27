Johnny Depp’s “truncated” wish to fire Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp’s name is in the news spotlight and not because of a movie premiere. This time for a trial against Amber Heard, his ex-wifedue to a series of defamation related to physical and domestic abuse. These accusations led to the Imminent dismissal of the actor from the Disney company and in turn the goodbye of Captain Jack Sparrowwhich gave so much success to the saga of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’. Also, other international companies, such as Warner Bross, removed the American interpreter from their products.

Besides, the actor testified in the court session last Mondaythat his wish was to continue making this film for give him a “proper goodbye” the main protagonist of the American franchise. “And I thought the characters deserved it… to end their franchise on a very good note. I planned to continue until it was time to stop, ”he assured in his testimony. However, the article launched by the Washington Post and written by Amber Heard, where do you say it was object of violence during the years 2012 and 2016changed the course of one of the franchise’s star actors.

“I had been proposed to participate in the writing of the new saga”

Johnny Depp also stated that the Disney company itself proposed that he participate in the development of the scripts for the sixth installment of the film.. “In fact, they had proposed to me to participate in the writing of the new saga”, he revealed. In the same way, He assured that in his role as Jack Sparrow he did everything possible to bring that character to life. “Captain Jack Sparrow is someone to build from the ground up and it was something I certainly put a lot of myself into.”

Nevertheless, the interpreter considers that he carries a “deep feeling” after receiving “a betrayal” by those he considered “companions”. “I didn’t quite understand how after that long relationship and a pretty successful relationship, certainly for Disney, I was suddenly guilty until proven innocent,” he revealed. The blow received was “too painful” for the actor after staying out of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ because of these accusations.

For now, The actor stated that he does not contemplate the option of making another ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movieeven if the Disney company paid him “300 million dollars and a million alpacas”according to one of his statements, nor for the other production companies that have fired him for the same reason. The saga options for replace Jack Sparrow focus on Margot Robbieas a new protagonist, but movie fans ask to the high command of the production company let johnny depp come back despite the legal accusation he faces.