Johnny Depp’s Private Island Manager Says She Intervened When Amber Heard ‘Hit Him With A Can’

The manager of Johnny Depp’s private island in the Bahamas testified that she intervened after hearing the actor say Amber Heard hit him with a can.

The defamation trial between Depp and Heard began on April 11 in Fairfax, Virginia, following the actor’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Depp argues that Heard defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed on Washington Post, entitled “I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture. That has to change.”

Estate manager Tara Roberts appeared in court via video link on Tuesday. She told the court that Depp was bringing guests to the island, including British actor Paul Bettany and his family, as well as Heard and his friends.

Roberts described an incident in 2013 that resulted in Heard being asked to leave the island in the morning, but the actress returned that same afternoon. The manager noted that her impression of the early stages of the relationship was positive.

On Depp’s 2014 detox on the island, he mentioned that doctor David Kipper and nurse Debbie Lloyd were there. He noted that he saw no property damage following his departure, nor injuries to Heard.

Roberts also testified about the preparations he made for the couple’s 2015 wedding. He noted that there were privacy concerns and that the wedding happened earlier than planned.

The property manager stated that she was asked to buy RedBull and Dr. Pepper, Depp’s drinks of choice at the time.

He added that Heard often wore little makeup and recalled an episode when the couple went to his office. Roberts said that Heard asked Depp to return to the house and that she eventually got into the actor’s car after previously blocking it, preventing Depp from leaving.

The manager mentioned that she and a colleague followed the couple into the house and could hear them arguing loudly.

“Amber was telling him that he was a failed actor, ‘you’re going to die a fat, lonely old man,’” Roberts recounted.

He added that he could hear Depp tell Heard “you hit me with a can.” As Depp tried to walk away from the house, Heard tried to “viciously push him back,” Roberts said.

The manager said she got “in the middle” of the couple at a certain point and decided it was “best” to “get” Depp out of the “situation”.

He added that Heard was “clawing” at Depp and pulling on his clothes and hair.

When asked how the actor reacted, Roberts replied, “He didn’t, he just stood there with his arms by his sides, he didn’t do anything.”

The woman noted that Depp “had a mark on the bridge of his nose” and that she put an ice pack “so it wouldn’t swell” and made sure “it wasn’t bleeding.”

In her 2018 op-ed, Heard wrote that “like many women, I was sexually harassed and assaulted when I was a college age. But I kept quiet, I did not expect to file complaints to do justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim.”

“Then two years ago I became a public figure representing domestic abuse and felt the full force of our culture’s anger towards women speaking up,” she added.

Although Depp is not mentioned in the text, his legal team argues that it contains a “clear implication that Mr. Depp is a domestic abuser”, which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false”. The actor is seeking compensation of “not less than $50 million.”

Heard has filed a $100 million counterclaim against Depp for damages and immunity from his charges.