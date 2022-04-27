Johnny Depp was going to give a worthy end to Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean 6″: “I created it” | Cinema and series

In the trial for defamation that follows Johnny Depp against Amber Heard, the actor spoke about the jobs he could not do, including “Pirates of the Caribbean 6”.

Through his testimony, the interpreter gave details of his original plans to be part of the film’s script, an activity that Disney had asked him to dobut following accusations of domestic violence by Heard, he was fired from the pirate franchise.

According to Deep, the decision to ‘House of Mouse’ left him shocked and confused at having lost the role of Jack Sparrow so suddenly. “I intended to continue in the saga. I wanted to give the character a worthy ending.” shared.

“I didn’t quite understand how after that long relationship, for Disney I was suddenly guilty until proven innocent. They proposed me to be part of the script for “Pirates of the Caribbean 6″. I thought the character deserved a good outing. I planned to continue until it was time to stop”, Johnny Depp said on the stand.

Later, the actor explained his intervention in the creation of Jack Sparrow and how, with the modifications he made and adapted, he brought to life the captain of the Black Pearl that fans knew.

“Jack was a character that I had built from scratch and it was something that of course, I put a lot of myself into. Having worked on those movies, with those people and having added a lot of myself by rewriting dialogues in the scenes, the jokes, whatever, caused me to be shocked after learning of Disney’s decision, “he said.

What happened to “Pirates of the Caribbean 6″?

Margot Robbie has been chosen by Disney for "Pirates of the Caribbean 6".

In mid-2020, Disney announced that Margot Robbie would star in a new film inspired by the same universe. Since then, ‘The house of the mouse’ has not given more information about its plot or release date.

Disney doesn't know what to do with its Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Which actors almost became Jack Sparrow?

Saga co-creator Stuart Beattie initially proposed to Hugh Jackman; however, Disney thought he wasn’t famous enough to star in “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

Another well-known actor who was may have gotten the role of Deep, was Matthew McConaugheysince he resembled Burt Lancaster, a celebrity who was the inspiration for the first sketch of the script, but the idea ended up being rejected.