Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Johnny Depp called the mother of his children, Vanessa Paradis, a “french extortionist p***” in mail to Elton John

Johnny Depp called his ex-partner, Vanessa Paradis, the mother of his children, a “french extortionist b****” in an email to British musician Elton John, according to the legal team of Amber Heard, Depp’s ex-wife.

The defamation trial between Depp and Heard began on Monday, April 11, in Fairfax, Virginia, following Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Depp argues that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published on Washington Post entitled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change [Me pronuncié en contra de la violencia sexual y enfrenté la ira de nuestra cultura. Eso tiene que cambiar]”.

During his testimony, Depp, 58, said Heard, 36, told him that his two children, Lily-Rose Depp, 22; and John Christopher Depp III, 20; they did not like Depp and that he was a “bad father”. Depp clarified that, in reality, his children did not like Heard.

Heard’s legal team rejected the claim by sharing a 2013 email from Depp to Sir Elton, in which Depp shared his displeasure with Paradis, 49, his partner from 1998 to 2012.

Depp wrote to Sir Elton about his mother’s health problems (Betty Sue Palmer later passed away in 2016) before adding that her children had “fallen madly in love” with Heard and that Paradis would attempt to “brainwash” her children. to be against her.

“On the other side of the coin… my kids have fallen head over heels for Amber (my girl) and that pressure on my shoulders is gone,” Depp wrote. “That’s different from the French extortionist bitch trying to brainwash them against her…which, I’m sure, is imminent.”

Depp spoke about his friendship with Sir Elton, saying that it helped him stay sober and away from the “monster” of alcoholism from the beginning of his relationship with Heard. Depp added that he drank heavily after his split from Paradis in 2012. Depp and Heard married in 2015 after meeting on the set of The Rum Diary in 2011.

Depp said he texted Sir Elton in 2012 to thank him. “If it wasn’t for you, I would have been swallowed by the monster. That is a simple fact,” he wrote.

“Elton was a dear friend who has been sober for 40 years… We had [una] discussion and he wanted me to be clean, sober,” Depp explained in court.

In her 2018 op-ed, Heard wrote in an excerpt: “Like many women, I was sexually harassed and assaulted when I was a college age. But I kept quiet, I did not expect to file complaints to do justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim.”

“Then two years ago I became a public figure representing domestic abuse and felt the full force of our culture’s anger at women speaking up,” she added at the time.

While Depp is not mentioned in the article, his legal team argues that it contains a “clear implication that Mr. Depp is a domestic abuser,” which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false.” Depp is seeking compensation of “no less than $50 million.”

Heard has filed a $100 million countersuit against Depp for nuisance and immunity from his charges.