Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: From Love to Hate… The Complete Story of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp; Why, how and when did the legal case start?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are in the middle of a trial in which both actors have sued for libel over domestic abuse, but the story of the beginning of their relationship began 13 years ago when they met and seven years later they got married, but everything turned into hell for both of them.

When did the relationship between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp start?

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp they met since 2009 on the set of the movie ‘The Rum Diaries’, but their relationship began years later.

When did the actress from Aquaman and the one from Pirates of the Caribbean get married?

In 2015, seven years after they met, they decided to get married. the ceremony was small and private, attended only by his closest friends.

What were the first problems and when did they happen?

After a year of marriage, Heard claimed that Deep had thrown a phone in her face, although police sources said they found no evidence of a similar incident. after the divorce, Heard claimed she had scars on her arms and feet from an incident in which the actor allegedly threw her across a ping pong table and dragged her over broken glass.

Who filed for divorce and why?

Amber Heard was the one who filed for divorce after accusing Johnny Depp of having hit her on several occasions, He also assured that the actor had problems with alcohol and drugs and that he became “a violent monster every time he consumed.” Despite the fact that Johnny denied everything, the accusations went around the world and they began to ask for his dismissal from the films he had such as “Fantastic Beats” and his role as Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

What was the trigger for the lawsuit?

The trigger came in 2018, when the newspaper The Sun published an article titled “Wife Beater”. Depp decided to sue the newspaper for defamation and take those involved to court to decide whether the publication had defamed the actor. In that trial he assured that he was the victim of a violent and manipulative woman, she denied it and presented photographs to prove the violence she experienced.

This is how the defamation case between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has gone, step by step:

The trial for the 2018 article continues in this 2022, in which Heard recounted her experiences of domestic abuse, But the actor’s lawyers say the article is full of false details and Johnny has started a lawsuit against her.

Later, Amber filed a countersuit for defamation against the actor. because of the statements her lawyer made about her.

During the trial, Depp talked about the strange rules Heard had, not letting him do certain things, and the violence in their marriage. Witnesses like his sister Christi Dembrowski, have testified in his favor.

Both actors have presented different evidence and witnesses, the most controversial are the phone calls in which Heard allegedly confessed to hitting Johnny on multiple occasions.

While heard’s defense used during the trial multiple text messages sent by Depp to his contacts, one of the most controversial is where he mentions the Heard’s “rotten corpse”.

The trial is expected to last a month and a half. depending on witnesses and deliberation.