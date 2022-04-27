Johnny Depp: know the brand that continues to support the actor – Cinema and Tv – Culture

Johnny Depp’s scandals and trials with his ex-partner Amber Heard have not only put him in the eye of gossip and criticism. His acting career has been affected to the point of being removed from a new project of the Disney Pirates of the Caribbean saga and the movie Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets and it doesn’t seem like there are any big future projects in that industry.

However, there is a company that after the defamation scandals, the episodes of abuse and the toxic relationship he had with Heard, decided to support him.

This is Christian Dior, a clothing and design brand that hired him last year to be the image of his perfume Sauvage (Wild). It was a risk at a time when the culture of cancellation hovered very close to the actor, but in the end the decision of the fashion emporium paid off: the lotion had a positive response among consumers and the image of Johnny Depp worked very well for the concept of a wild fragrance that is both seductive and noble.

Gives more context: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: this has been said in the controversial trial

That has led to the actor’s face is not just the cover of the media following his court case or memes for or against their battle.

Another topic: Amber Heard: life of the actress who faces Depp in a millionaire trial

Christian Dior was not afraid to use his image in magazines and advertising as a model. And right now, when it’s news for his trial the brand would be taking advantage of the fact that it is the topic of conversation around the world, to continue promoting its perfume.

CULTURE

@CultureET