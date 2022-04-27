Johnny Depp had a plan to end the story of Jack Sparrow

The great Captain Jack Sparrow is one of Johnny Depp’s most iconic characters, so the actor was clear that he deserved a worthy ending.

During the trial for defamation of Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heardwe are finding out important details about the saga Pirates of the Caribbean. Since currently, the star of Hollywood is very opposed to Disney, but before all this controversy came to light, the film studio asked for his help for a sixth installment starring Jack Sparrow.

In 2017 the film was released Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, which is currently the fifth and last of the saga. One year later, Disney had a meeting with him for help in co-writing the next installment in the franchise. In fact, they came to talk of up to 300 million salary between a fixed and box office variables. At that moment Johnny Depp He had a plan for his beloved character, since in the trial he revealed the following:

“A franchise can only last so long, and there is a way to end a franchise like that. I thought the characters should have a way out, to end the franchise on a really good note, and planned to continue until it was time to stop.”

This confirms that there were plans for a sixth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean that will never happen now. In that movie, Johnny Depp he intended to give him a decent and satisfying ending, so that he and the fans would let the character go. In fact, the clearest reference was Logan (2017), who did the same with the Wolverines from Hugh Jackman.

However, if Disney wants to continue the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean will have to be without Johnny Deppsince things would have to change a lot for him to return as the Captain Jack Sparrow. Although this is Hollywood and you never know.

At least we can always enjoy all the Pirates of the Caribbean movies on the Disney Plus streaming platform.