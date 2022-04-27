Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: photos where he lost his finger that is for sale – People – Culture

The mansion where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had the argument in which the actress threw a bottle of vodka at Depp, cutting his finger, is for sale. Although it does not yet have a fixed price, it is expected to sell for at least 40 million dollars (150 billion Colombian pesos).

How is the mansion?

The mansion is located in the city of Gold Coast, Australia, and is known as Diamond Head. This property is being cataloged by the Amir Mian Prestige company and is located on a land of 18 hectares and 628 meters are built.

It is located on a land of 18 hectares and 628 meters are built. Photo: amirprestige.com.au

The mansion has 10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a movie theater, a very complete gym with different machines, a games room with a pool table and ping pong, a bar (where Depp claimed the cut on his finger happened), a full-size tennis court and an area of 400 m2 that can be used as a heliport.

finger incident

In recent weeks Depp, 58, has told the court about the argument he had with Heard, 36, in 2015. SAccording to the story of the actor from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, he had gone down to the bar, where he poured himself about two or three shots of vodka.

Later, Heard arrived and yelled “you’re drinking again”, “monster”, among other expletives. At that moment, she grabbed the vodka bottle and threw it, but it only grazed the actor’s head and shattered behind him.

The mansion has an area of ​​400 m2 that can be used as a heliport. Photo: amirprestige.com.au

Following this Depp stood up and grabbed a larger bottle and poured himself another drink. Heard insulted him again and picked up that bottle and threw it. This time it hit the actor’s little finger.

“What I felt was warmth and it felt like something was dripping down my hand and then I looked down and realized the tip of my finger had been cut off. I was looking directly at my bone sticking out,” Depp said at trial. that he advances against his ex-wife for defamation.

In the games room is the bar where the discussion between the actors took place. Photo: amirprestige.com.au

Following that Depp went to the hospital where they healed his finger. Amber Heard commented that in that discussion the actor had hit her, however she had no injury.

It is worth saying that he has not yet given details of that episode during the hearings, since it is expected that in the next few days he will take the stand to testify and give his version of the alleged episodes of domestic violence.

The mansion has a movie theater, a very complete gym with different machines and a full size tennis court. Photo: amirprestige.com.au

