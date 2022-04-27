Jessica Biel talks about 10 years of marriage between “ups and downs” with Justin Timberlake

One of the most beautiful couples in the world is about to celebrate 10 years of marriage. Almost a decade has already passed since the wedding of Justin Timberlake with Jessica Bielcelebrated on 19 October 2012 in Italyto be precise a Savelletriin Puglia.

The couple had 2 children: Silas Randallborn in 2015, e Phineaswho came into the world in secret in 2020.

During a recent interview with Access Hollywood granted on the occasion of the promotion of its new TV miniseries Candywhich will see her as the protagonist, Jessica Biel also spoke about her marriage to Justin Timberlake.

Jessica said: “Sometimes I feel like 10 years has flown by in the blink of an eye, and other times I feel like, ‘Oh my God, 10 years! This is a truly remarkable amount of time in someone’s life.’ proud of this“.

Biel then confessed: “We’ve had our ups and downs like everyone else and I’m proud of that too, and I’m even happier and more in love with my life than ever.“.

Speaking of bass, Jessica Biel perhaps also refers to 2019, when her husband was spotted hand in hand in a club with his colleague Alisha Wainwright. The two shot the film together Palmer and at the time there was talk of a flirtation, never confirmed, between them.

