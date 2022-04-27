Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will not extend the family

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez credit: Bang Showbiz

After their reconciliation in the middle of last year and the increasingly credible rumors that they could have been engaged for the second time, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to generate headlines on account of the ins and outs of their life project together.

One of the highlights of this speculative exercise lies in the possibility that the Hollywood couple is considering forming their own family apart from the children they both have from their previous marriages. In the case of the Bronx diva, she is the mother of the twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben is the father of Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with her former wife Jennifer Garner.

Sources from the environment of the two lovers have revealed this Wednesday that, with five offspring in total, the two stars have no intention of embarking on another experience in fatherhood. His priority lies in consolidating the already strong emotional ties that Jennifer and Ben have with their partner’s offspring, in addition to ensuring that the five boys and girls continue to get along wonderfully.

“They don’t want to have any more children. They are both past that stage of their lives. The important thing is that Jennifer’s connection to Ben’s children is very close, and that is one of the reasons that has led her to accept wins the situation. The two are trying to blend their respective families, and that’s a perspective Jennifer Garner really likes, who also gets to enjoy some time alone when Ben and Jennifer have taken all the kids.” explained a source to the news portal Hollywood Life.