Jennifer Lawrence was about to play this character in ‘Twilight’

Jennifer Lawrence She is a successful actress much loved by her fans. She is primarily known for her role as the lead in the film franchise ‘The Hunger Games’. Lawrence is often praised for her ability to fill seemingly any role. But despite this, there is a role that the star He failed to.

We all know the saga of ‘Twilight’. Well, at first, Jennifer Lawrence was among the Possible candidates to play Bella Swan in the movies.

As reported by the media ‘CinemaBlend’Lawrence reportedly revealed to Howard Stern on his show that she auditioned for the role of belle but ultimately did not get the part.

Lawrence also admitted that I wasn’t a big fan of the saga arguing that he didn’t even know what ‘Twilight’ was.

However, the actress said that she does not regret not being chosen to play Bella Swan, although she acknowledged that the films they would have made her a star. The role of Bella finally went to Kristen Stewarta young actress who became the center of media attention at a young age.

Despite this, he did not give up and continued working

Jennifer Lawrence proved that she had the chops to become a teen icon in Hollywood. the character of Katniss whom she played in ‘The Hunger Games’ became a hero to young women around the world.

Lawrence prepared to become the character by taking archery classes and training hard to get in top physical shape. Your hard work paid off and, to this day, the character of Katniss is the most popular that the actress has played.

‘Bad Blood’, his new film project

After a brief hiatus from the world of acting, Jennifer is busy with numerous upcoming projects. One of the most important is the movie ‘Bad Blood’which will narrate the life of elizabeth holmes, whom Lawrence will play. Its premiere is expected to be next year.

