James Gunn defends Chris Pratt from fans calling for his expulsion from Marvel

Chris Pratt has been the one again target of Marvel Studios fans and his movies. The actor, who was already the target of criticism a few months ago, it has been attacked for their religious beliefs, his alleged conservative mindset and confrontations with his ex, Anna Farris. As a result, Marvel fans and Guardians of the Galaxy have asked the studio and Kevin Feige to expel of the Cinematic Universe. James Gunn, director of the aforementioned saga, has come to defend him.

James Gunn, the signer of the deliveries of Guardians of the Galaxyquickly responded to a post from a user on Twitter asking for a recall by Chris Pratt by Patrick Wilson (Watchmen, Aquaman). “Marvel, listen to me. Just… replace it,” pointed out this marvelite fan, who has had a particularly viral tweet that has been replicated with quotes, comments, and retweets. “For what? Because of your invented and completely false beliefs about him? Because of something someone told you about him that isn’t true?” the director argued.

For what? Because of your made-up, utterly-false beliefs about him? For something that someone else told you about him thats not true? Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord but, if he ever was, we would all be going with him. James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 25, 2022

“Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord, but if he ever was, we’d all go with him.”Gunn concluded, which had sparked a crossover of tweets and statements between him and other fans for and against, which criticized Pratt’s alleged connections with the most conservative catholic church. Pratt has never concealed being a fairly militant believer, though due to his connections to the controversial Zoe Churchthe ultraconservative church, has been branded a homophobe for years.

Gunn answered directly about it. “I know the church you currently attend. You too? The answer is no, but you heard it from someone who heard it from someone who heard it from someone who goes to that church,” commented the filmmaker, who seems quite angry at these rumors. “So you decided to believe something terrible you heard online about this celebrity,” he concluded. “It’s sad that you see the world that way,” he concluded.







Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, to have Chris Pratt again in 2023, will be the end of the starting group. The actor, who will appear in The Terminal Listto be the star of Jurassic World Dominion and of the next adaptation of garfield.