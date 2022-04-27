James Gunn defends Chris Pratt from criticism when they suggest he be replaced at Marvel

James Gunn, series director ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’Y Chris Pratt, who plays Star-Lord in it, are two mainstays of the franchise. But there are those who would prefer to see Chris Pratt out of it, due to the links it could have with a church that promotes hatred against the LGTBI community.

Criticism of the actor ‘Jurassic World’ because they belong to a homophobic religious community are not new. It all goes back to 2019to an interview of Pratt with Stephen Colbertin which he spoke of religion and spirituality.

So, Elliot Page quoted the video of the interview on Twitter, commenting: “That’s all very well, but his church is famous for being anti-LGTBIQso I should mention that too right?” Page’s tweet quickly went viral, so Chris Pratt finally explained about the church he attends, and denied those accusations. Nevertheless, some people still don’t give it credibility to Pratt and continue with their accusations. James Gunn has been in charge of fighting them this time, as they already did Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo coming to his defense and which you can see in the video above.

This new episode started with a tweet that had some repercussionin which a user compared two photos of Chris Pratt and patrick wilsonemphasizing the physical resemblance between the two actors, and said: “Listen, Marvel…substitute him”. It made explicit reference to the character of Star-Lord, suggesting a change in this role.

James Gunn did not hesitate to respond to the tweet himself, coming out in defense of the actor with whom he has worked so much: “Why? Because of your inventions and totally false ideas about him? Because of something someone has told you about him that isn’t true? Chris Pratt is not going to be replaced as Star-LordBut if he was, we’d all go with him.”

The debate did not end there. Users referred to the accusations of homophobia that Chris Pratt has already faced. Another user responded to Gunn accusing him of overlook Chris Pratt’s alleged homophobia because the actor is successful among fans.

Gunn replied again: “It’s not homophobic. I know which church he goes to, can you say the same? (The answer is no, you just heard it from someone who heard it from someone who thinks they know what church he goes to, and you decided to accuse a celebrity based on what you read about him on the internet“.

Despite these requests on Twitter, the truth is that at no time has it been commented that Chris Pratt is going to leave ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, or his other projects. Both he and James Gunn are filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3’whose production began in October last year.

